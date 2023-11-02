What is life like in Gaza now?

Doctors in Gaza are having to perform caesarean sections by candlelight while a lack of food and water mean breastfeeding women are struggling to produce the milk they need to feed their babies and keep them alive.

That is the picture painted by aid agencies and reports coming out of the besieged territory as Israel continues to carry out its bombardment and deployment of ground forces.

Shortly after the Hamas attack on 7 October, which the Israeli government has said killed more than 1,300 people, Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he would turn Gaza into a "deserted island". Those caught in the crossfire "have no control over the Israeli war waged against them, which is very much out of the 21st century – fought from the cockpits of jets and the control rooms of hi-tech naval ships", said The Guardian. "Yet, on the streets of southern Gaza, people's lives have been bombed back decades."

What did the papers say?

Israel's weeks-long bombardment of Gaza has killed at least 8,700 people and injured thousands more, according to figures released by the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah in the West Bank on Monday, more than 70% of those children and the elderly, it claimed. The Gaza Ministry of Public Works reports that nearly half of all housing units have been destroyed or damaged, with 1.4 million people – out of a total population of 2.3 million – being internally displaced.

Be it deciding how much water you need or whether to move your family to avoid an air strike, life has become an "endless series of calculations", said Mohammad Mhawish in The Economist's 1843 Magazine.

One eyewitness to the attack on the Jabalya refugee camp in northern Gaza on Tuesday described how daily routine can quickly turn into a living nightmare.

"I was waiting in line to buy bread when suddenly and without any prior warning seven to eight missiles fell," Mohammad Ibrahim told CNN. "There were seven to eight huge holes in the ground, full of killed people, body parts all over the place. It felt like the end of the world."

Another eyewitness speaking to the news network by phone described the "horrific scene" in the aftermath of the strike, which Israel said was targeted at Hamas commanders and intended to knock out the group's infrastructure.

"Children were carrying other injured children and running, with grey dust filling the air. Bodies were hanging on the rubble, many of them unrecognised. Some were bleeding and others were burnt," Mohammad Al Aswad said.

With an estimated 50,000 pregnant women living in the territory, and an average of 160 births expected to occur every day over the next month, according to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the threat to newborns is particularly acute.

The World Health Organization estimates that nearly two-thirds of health clinics across Gaza are now not functioning, "meaning the vast majority of pregnant women and mothers will have little or no access to emergency obstetric care", said The Telegraph.

What next?

It is not as if the situation in Gaza was good to begin with, said Khaled Elgindy, director of the programme on Palestine and Palestinian-Israeli affairs at the Middle East Institute, in an interview with Foreign Policy. Even before the 7 October attack and Israeli response, suicide rates had been going up, he said. "It's not only that they're living in miserable conditions, but it's that there's no end in sight".

"The news is not good," a 35-year-old Palestinian called Zaid writes in a diary entry in The Guardian. "The situation is getting worse – horrible and terrifying things are happening."

But despite all this, the streets of Gaza City, although covered in rubble from destroyed buildings, "have not been deserted", reported Al Jazeera. Residents still "go about their errands, looking for basic necessities such as clean water and bread". Others are on the hunt for gas canisters to use for cooking, while some residents "set up their wares on the side of the streets to sell".

"To be honest, I am tired of talking about Gaza," said Ziad. "Even those outside Gaza, they only speak about us. I want to talk about books, music, love, food and work."

"The message is clear," said Al Jazeera: "the residents of Gaza are aware that life goes on, and are determined to live it."