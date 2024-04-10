Is it time to end arms sales to Israel?

Democrats urge restrictions following World Kitchen convoy deaths

Joel Mathis, The Week US
America's longtime military support for Israel is suddenly in doubt. Following the deaths of World Central Kitchen aid workers in an Israeli attack in Gaza, said The Hill, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined 30 other Democrats in a letter asking President Biden to reconsider a recently authorized transfer of weapons to Israel. The flow of arms should be halted, the group said, "if Israel fails to sufficiently mitigate harm to innocent civilians in Gaza, including aid workers."

Military aid to Israel has become a "flashpoint for the Biden administration," said The New York Times. The United States has sent tens of thousands of weapons to the country following Hamas' Oct. 7 attack that started the war. Now, though, pressure to restrict or halt weapons transfers is coming from a "vocal minority of lawmakers in Congress." Biden, meanwhile, has been "sharply critical" of Israel's conduct of the war — but has also "resisted placing limits on U.S. military aid."

