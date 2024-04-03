Israel slammed for World Central Kitchen deaths

Military drone operators struck three vehicles carrying workers for the much-loved food aid charity

World Central Kitchen SUV hit by Israeli strike
Israeli military chief Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi called the attack a "mistake that followed a misidentification — at night during a war in very complex conditions"
(Image credit: Majdi Fathi / NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
published

What happened

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed Tuesday that Israel was behind Monday's airstrikes that killed seven aid workers with celebrity chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen. The mostly Western WCK employees and volunteers were driving in clearly marked SUVs along an approved humanitarian corridor after delivering food aid in central Gaza.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Reads Israel And Palestine Gaza Benjamin Netanyahu War
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us