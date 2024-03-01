Gaza's deadly food convoy tragedy

What happened?

At least 112 Palestinians were killed and more than 700 wounded Thursday when a hungry crowd near Gaza City rushed a convoy of aid trucks and Israeli troops opened fire.

Who said what?

"We didn't open fire on those seeking aid, contrary to the accusations," said Israeli Defense Forces spokesperson Adm. Daniel Hagari. Israeli tanks "cautiously tried to disperse the mob with a few warning shots," but violent looters caused most of the casualties. "Undeniable" evidence proves IDF's "direct firing at citizens, including headshots aimed at immediate killing," Hamas said. Journalist Khader Al Za'anoun, echoing other witnesses, told CNN most of those killed "were rammed by the aid trucks during the chaos and while trying to escape the Israeli gunfire."

With Israel limiting aid deliveries, and starvation and disorder spreading, humanitarian groups have spent months warning that "Gazan society was nearing collapse," The Washington Post said. After Thursday's tragedy "their warnings seemed prophetic." The number of Palestinians killed in Gaza reached 30,000 even before Thursday's "stampede," Dahlia Scheindlin said at Haaretz. "Social media can battle out which side killed how many, but I know the truth: the war killed all of them. It has to stop."

What next?

President Joe Biden said the U.S. is investigating the "two competing versions of what happened." He said he's "hopeful" Hamas and Israel will agree to a cease-fire, but "probably not by Monday" and "I know it will" be harder after Thursday's deaths.