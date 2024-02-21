US vetoes Gaza cease-fire resolution at UN

What happened?

The U.S. on Tuesday vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution that would have called for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza. America was the only country to vote against the resolution, though it offered its own draft calling for a temporary cease-fire "as soon as practicable."

Who said what?

"Demanding an immediate unconditional cease-fire without an agreement requiring Hamas to release the hostages will not bring endurable peace," said Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the U.N.

Palestinian U.N. envoy Riyad Mansour said "the message given today to Israel with this veto is that it can continue to get away with murder."

This was the third U.S. veto of a cease-fire resolution since the start of the current fighting, and it "underlined America's isolation in its continued, forceful backing of Israel," The New York Times said. The alternate U.S. resolution marks "the first time Washington has put forth language using the word 'cease-fire,'" Politico said.

What next?

The U.S. said its proposed six-week pause, which also warns against Israel attacking Rafah, would support the complex diplomatic talks to secure the release of hostages Hamas took in its Oct. 7 attack on Israel. Thomas-Greenfield said she hopes the Security Council will approve the draft as soon as it is ready.