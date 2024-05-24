How foreign policy could decide the election

Labour more trusted on defence and could work better with Trump but voters are angry over both parties' stance on Israel

Pro-Palestinian supporters wearing masks picturing Britain's Foreign Secretary David Cameron (L), Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (C) and US President Joe Biden (R) with their hands painted in red march by the Palace of Westminster
The Gaza war has emerged as a key dividing line for voters as the general election approaches
(Image credit: Henry Nicholls / AFP via Getty Images)
By
published

Both the Conservatives and Labour are putting an unusual emphasis on foreign policy ahead of this summer's general election.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said this week that only the Tories could be trusted with the nation's security in the face of growing international dangers from an "axis of authoritarian states". He has promised to boost defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2030, a pledge matched by Keir Starmer, who said that defence is the "number one issue" in the face of "growing Russian aggression".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Explainer World News Nato Politics General Election General Election 2024 Conservative Party Labour
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸