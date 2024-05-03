Tories suffer early losses in local elections

Labour jubilant amid string of victories, but several key races remain

Counting agents monitor the ballot processing at a count centre in Blackpool
Counting agents monitor the ballot processing at a count centre in Blackpool
(Image credit: Oli Scarff / AFP / Getty Images)
By Rebecca Messina, The Week UK
published

Labour celebrated significant early local election gains, including a "seismic" voter shift in the Blackpool South by-election.

With 35 of 107 councils declared, Labour has picked up 52 councillor seats, according to the most recent BBC numbers, while the Conservatives have lost 122. Labour took control of councils in Thurrock, Hartlepool, Redditch and Rushmoor – the latter victory hailed by the party as "truly historic".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Local Elections Rishi Sunak Keir Starmer Speed Read
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Rebecca Messina, The Week UK

Rebecca Messina is the deputy editor of The Week's UK digital team. She first joined The Week in 2015 as an editorial assistant, later becoming a staff writer and then deputy news editor, and was also a founding panellist on "The Week Unwrapped" podcast. In 2019, she became digital editor on lifestyle magazines in Bristol, in which role she oversaw the launch of interiors website YourHomeStyle.uk, before returning to The Week in 2024.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸