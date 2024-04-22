Why everyone wants a mayor

The mayoral model of local government is having a moment as power shifts 'closer to people'

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham
Andy Burnham, the former Labour cabinet minister and leadership candidate, is standing for a third term as mayor of Greater Manchester
(Image credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK
published

Mayors are more recognisable than MPs and local authority leaders in almost every area that has one, according to new research.

As the 2024 mayoral election campaigns kick off, polling from the Centre For Cities think tank found that around three-quarters of residents were able to name their mayor, compared with 43% who could identify their MP and 20% who could identify their council leader.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

 
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

