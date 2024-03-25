Local elections 2024: when they are and what's at stake

The Conservatives are braced to lose hundreds of council seats as voters head to the polls for what could be the last time before the general election.

Kicking off the party's local election campaign on Friday, Rishi Sunak claimed that Labour leader Keir Starmer was "arrogantly taking the British people for granted". Pointing to Birmingham council, the prime minister said the opposition had "effectively bankrupted the largest local authority in Europe".

But with more than 2,500 council seats in 107 local authorities across England up for grabs on 2 May, Sunak is just "six weeks away from a moment of maximum danger for his premiership", said The Guardian.

Which elections are taking place?

As well as the local council polls, voters will choose the mayor of London, London Assembly members and 10 other mayors. Voters across England and Wales will also elect 37 police and crime commissioners.

Many local election results will be announced overnight, with more following through the day on Friday 3 May, and a few to be announced over the following weekend. Mayoral and London Assembly results will be declared on Friday and Saturday.

Who is predicted to win?

Labour is widely expected to claim a "resounding victory" in the 107 council contests, said The Guardian. But the possibility of Starmer's party getting a "clean sweep" in the mayoral polls is "what is really causing jitters in Conservative Party headquarters".

Latest polling gave London's incumbent mayor, Sadiq Khan, a 25-point lead over his Tory rival, Susan Hall, who has "stumbled through gaffe-filled interviews", said The Times. But Labour is reportedly worried that the race will be "tighter than the polls suggest", owing to changes to voter ID requirements and in the first-past-the-post voting system, as well as "resilient Conservative support in outer London".

Many of the positions up for grabs next month were last contested in May 2021, when the Tories were six points ahead of Labour in the national polls, "thanks to a boost to Conservative fortunes following the speedy rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine", said electoral expert John Curtice in The Telegraph. The then prime minister Boris Johnson saw his party make a net gain of 13 councils and more than 200 council seats, "a rare accomplishment for an incumbent government".

The outlook now is "very, very different", as the Tories trail Labour by 21 points. However, "not everyone votes in local elections in the same way as they would in a general election", said Curtice, and parties such as the Liberal Democrats and Greens tend to "perform better".

More generally, public "anger" over council tax hikes and service cuts, as a growing number of local authorities face funding crises, "may be reflected at the ballot box", said the BBC.

What is the wider significance?

The results could influence the timing of the general election, which must take place by 28 January 2025, and the strategies adopted by each party.

A Tory wipeout could also leave Sunak battling to retain his premiership. "Qualms" about Sunak's leadership have already been voiced within the party, said The Guardian, and calls for his replacement may become "more public and louder", especially if the Tories lose the mayoral elections in Tees Valley and the West Midlands.

For Starmer, a strong result will put further wind in his sails as he steers a course towards 10 Downing Street. But if Labour fails to live up to expectations, the party's general election campaign might veer in new directions.