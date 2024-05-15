What does the Green Party stand for?

The party's growing prominence has sparked Labour into action ahead of the general election

Green Party local election win
The Greens celebrated a successful set of results in the local elections in May
(Image credit: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)
By
published

If the results of May's local elections are anything to go by, the Green Party is on the up. For the fifth time in local elections, the party increased its share of council seats overall and it now holds significant influence in some areas.

That's left some in the Labour Party concerned about the potential of a "Green surge" and the "threat of losing voters on the left" in this year's general election, said Richard Vaughan at the i news site

