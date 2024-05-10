How far will Keir Starmer go for power?
Decision to admit right-wing MP into the party aligns with Labour's plan to woo former Tory voters
Keir Starmer's decision to admit the right-wing Conservative MP Natalie Elphicke into into the Labour Party has been met with "bewilderment" by many of his MPs, with others suggesting it underlines the lengths he's willing to go to in order to win power.
The second defection to Labour in less than two weeks – after Dan Poulter quit the Tories last month — left Starmer "delighted". He told reporters it showed Labour was "the party of the national interest".
Dover MP Elphicke's surprise defection, announced just minutes before Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, has "prompted reactions ranging from delight to anger" from her new Labour colleagues, said the BBC.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What did the commentators say?
Starmer's decision to welcome the ex-Tory MP is symbolic of the Labour leadership's "new mantra", said Patrick Maguire in The Times. It doesn't matter what might make your MPs uncomfortable, instead "Be The Voter", and with it "demonstrate that you are aligned with The Voter's values".
And not just any voter. This particular one is "a Leave-voting man in provincial England who backed Johnson over Corbyn in 2019". Because, as the local elections have now made "painfully clear" for Downing Street, "they are no longer voting Conservative".
"The point of Natalie Elphicke's unlikely membership of Dover and Deal CLP [constituency Labour Party] is as simple as that," said Maguire. "Be The Voter. Let them hear you are so serious about small boats that the MP for small boats thinks you have a better plan than Sunak." This week has shown just how far Starmer will go "to empathise with The Voter".
It's easy to imagine the "glee" that Starmer's team felt when Elphicke told them she wanted to defect to Labour, said Owen Jones in The Guardian. Right-wing Tory figures such as Jacob Rees-Mogg or Priti Patel "would not be unfair comparisons" to Elphicke. And if a Tory MP of Elphick's political persuasion "wants a spot in Labour's tent" then "nobody can accuse Starmer of harbouring some secret lefty agenda", said Jones.
Although Elphicke won't be seeking re-election as a Labour MP, it's clear what her gesture means, said Jones. In her parting statement she lauded Boris Johnson's Conservative Party for occupying the "centre ground", suggesting that this is where Starmer has moved to. "Elphicke, in other words, believes that Starmer is the true inheritor of the mantle of Johnson."
As Labour prepares for power it has been making further efforts to appeal to business, making changes to its "New Deal for Working People" – but risking the ire of Starmer's union backers.
Several of the key pledges in the policy document, originally spearheaded by deputy leader Angela Rayner in 2021, have now been "weakened", said the Financial Times, which has seen the new document set to be unveiled later this month. Labour has said the changes were part of efforts to put party policies "into a form that our candidates can campaign on".
But Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite the Union, Labour's biggest single donor during the past decade, said the document was "totally unrecognisable from the original proposals produced with the unions. Workers will see through this and mark the retreat after retreat as a betrayal."
"It is no secret that Labour have been trying to market themselves as the party of business," said Nimo Omer in The Guardian's First Edition newsletter. Starmer and his shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves have been "wooing the City for quite some time in order to hammer home the message that Labour can be trusted with the economy".
Labour is due to meet union leaders next week to go through the document, yet the move is likely to do little for the party's reputation "for u-turning and ditching policies when it looks politically convenient", said Omer.
What next?
Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting defended Starmer's decision to accept Elphicke and told The Independent that he had spoken to other Tory MPs about defecting to Labour.
But he said the party would not accept every Tory who might want to switch allegiances. "If Liz Truss were to want to cross the floor, and I don't imagine she would, I would rather take the lettuce," he told the paper.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.
-
'No war is good'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week Unwrapped: will the US end child marriage?
Podcast Why some states have no lower limit on marriage age, plus Black maternal health and the price of olive oil
By The Week Staff Published
-
Perplexity AI: has Google finally met its match?
In The Spotlight Generative AI start-up provides fast, Wikipedia-like responses to search queries
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Natalie Elphicke: the Tory defector facing a backlash from both sides
Speed Read MP for Dover's hawkish stance on immigration and defence of sex offender ex-husband raises eyebrows among her new colleagues
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Rishi Sunak's legacy: how the PM will be remembered
The Explainer 'Accidental prime minister' started with the 'weakest hand' of any British leader in the modern era
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
-
Mark Menzies: Tories investigate MP after 'bad people' cash claims
Speed Read Fylde MP will sit as an independent while party looks into allegations he misused campaign funds on medical expenses and blackmail pay-out
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Is David Cameron overshadowing Rishi Sunak?
Talking Point Current PM faces 'thorny dilemma' as predecessor enjoys return to world stage
By The Week UK Published
-
How will honeytrap scandal change Westminster?
Today's Big Question Security procedures laid bare by spear phishing attack as focus shifts to 'political insider' being responsible
By The Week UK Published
-
Barack Obama 'behind Starmer transformation'
Under The Radar The former US president urged Labour leader to 'talk more openly'
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
New coalition goes after the mighty lobbying power of AIPAC
Talking Points Reject AIPAC, a collection of more than 20 progressive groups, works to shield lawmakers critical of Israel's war on Gaza
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Farewell to Theresa May: a PM consumed by Brexit
Talking Point Maidenhead MP standing down at next general election
By The Week UK Published