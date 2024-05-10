How far will Keir Starmer go for power?

Decision to admit right-wing MP into the party aligns with Labour's plan to woo former Tory voters

Photo composite of Labour leader Keir Starmer
Natalie Elphicke's defection to Labour has 'prompted reactions ranging from delight to anger' among Keir Starmer's MPs
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Shutterstock / Getty Images)
By
published

Keir Starmer's decision to admit the right-wing Conservative MP Natalie Elphicke into into the Labour Party has been met with "bewilderment" by many of his MPs, with others suggesting it underlines the lengths he's willing to go to in order to win power.

The second defection to Labour in less than two weeks – after Dan Poulter quit the Tories last month — left Starmer "delighted". He told reporters it showed Labour was "the party of the national interest".

Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

