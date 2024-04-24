Why is 2.5% UK's magic number when it comes to defence spending?

New defence spending plans will make Britain 'largest defence power in Europe' says Rishi Sunak

Illustration of a tank firing a burst of British banknotes and coins
The plans will take spending well above Nato's 2% target and put pressure on the UK's European allies to follow suit
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK
published

Rishi Sunak has promised to put Britain's defence industry "on a war footing" as he promised to boost defence spending to 2.5% of national income by 2030.

The plan to ramp up defence spending will be the biggest boost "in a generation" said The Telegraph. Speaking during a visit to Poland, the prime minister unveiled £75 billion in new funding that will take the defence budget to 2.5% of the UK's GDP – £87 billion a year – by 2030.



Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.

