Is Europe ready to come to its own defense?

'There is a risk our Europe could die'

Photo composite of Emmanuel Macron, Rishi Sunak, German troops, artillery vehicles and a map of Europe alongside Vladimir Putin
Macron has been calling for "European security and strategic autonomy" since he first took office in 2017
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By Joel Mathis, The Week US
published

Europe needs to be ready to go it alone. After decades of relying on the United States and NATO to shoulder the burden of its defense, Reuters said, French President Emmanuel Macron last week declared that the continent must build "stronger, more integrated European defenses." That means building industrial capacity and its own anti-missile shield. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made the need clear, Macron said. "There is a risk our Europe could die. We are not equipped to face the risks." 

Nuclear weapons may also be part of the mix. France already has an atomic arsenal, The Wall Street Journal said, but it may be time to "Europeanize" those weapons to protect the country's allies from attack, Macron said over the weekend. "This deterrence contributes to the credibility of European defense," he said in an interview. Other European countries might be ready to go along: Some German officials are reportedly looking to France and the U.K. to provide a nuclear umbrella for the continent "should the U.S. no longer be willing to fulfill that role."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Europe Defense Spending National Security France Nato European Union Emmanuel Macron Ukraine Russia Today's Big Question
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a freelance writer who has spent nine years as a syndicated columnist, co-writing the RedBlueAmerica column as the liberal half of a point-counterpoint duo. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic, The Kansas City Star and Heatmap News. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸