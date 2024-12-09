Could Russia's faltering economy end the war?

Sanctions are taking a toll. So could an end to combat.

Vladimir Putin is caught between hard choices on military spending
Joel Mathis, The Week US
Nearly three years after the invasion of Ukraine, Russia's economy is stumbling. The ruble is falling, inflation is rising and sanctions are taking their toll. What does all this mean for Vladimir Putin's war effort?

The crisis comes at a "pivotal time" in the war, said The Wall Street Journal. Russia is making advances in Ukraine, and President-elect Donald Trump has promised to put a peace deal at the top of his agenda. But the outgoing Biden administration also recently decided to "ratchet up" sanctions on Gazprombank — one of Russia's last unsanctioned banks, which Moscow uses to pay soldiers — triggering the slide in the ruble's value. Meanwhile, Russia's wartime spending is crowding out investment in nonmilitary sectors like healthcare and education. The result is that "difficulties are expected to mount the longer the war persists," said the Journal.

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

