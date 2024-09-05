Has Ukraine's invasion gamble failed?

Zelenskyy hoped to draw off Russian troops, but may have lost a strategic site instead

Shadow of soldier in front of flag of Ukraine and Russia painted on a brick wall
Ukraine and Russia's conflict took a new turn with Kyiv's incursion into Kursk, but the result is still uncertain
(Image credit: Tomas Regina / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
By
published

"Their calculation was to stop our offensive actions in key parts of the Donbas. The result is known… They did not achieve stopping our advance in the Donbas."

With those words, Russian President Vladimir Putin "mocked" Ukrainian attempts to turn the tide of the 30-month-old war, said The Times

Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK
