Can Europe pick up the slack in Ukraine?

Trump's election raises questions about what's next in the war

Illustration of Volodymyr Zelensky, Vladimir Putin, Emmanuel Macron, Donald Trump and Keir Starmer surrounded by debris and smoke
Europeans must take Ukraine policy "into their own hands"
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

The election of Donald Trump could mean the end of U.S. support for Ukraine's defense against Russia's invasion. Now European leaders are trying to figure out what's next.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron are working to present a "united front on Ukraine" ahead of Trump's inauguration, said the Financial Times. During a meeting in Paris, the two leaders pledged "unwavering" support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his country's efforts to resist Russian aggression. Downing Street released a statement saying the aim is to "put Ukraine in the strongest possible position going into the winter."

