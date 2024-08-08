War tours: how tourism in Ukraine is bouncing back

Visitors are returning to the war-torn country but not everyone is happy to see them

People enjoy a summer evening strolling down one of the main streets in Chernivtsi,
Some domestic tourists are holidaying in previously little-visited cities like Chernivtsi in the southwest
(Image credit: Erin Clark / The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
By
published
in under the radar

"We welcome our guests if they don't come with guns", said a Ukrainian tourism boss, after the nation's tourism industry brought in more taxes in the first half of 2024 than in pre-war 2021.

Officially, tourism chiefs are "planning for post-war tourism", said The Independent, but visitor numbers are already ticking up and there is growing "disquiet" over "war tourism" and the "commercialisation of tragedy", said The Times.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Ukraine Tourism
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸