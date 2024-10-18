Sarah Rainsford shares the best books to explain Vladimir Putin's Russia
BBC correspondent picks works by Anna Politkovskaya, Catherine Belton and more
The BBC's Eastern Europe correspondent on books that explain Putin's Russia. She'll discuss her book "Goodbye to Russia" at the Stratford Literary Festival on 27 October.
A Dirty War
Anna Politkovskaya, 2001
In 2022, it was a shock to many that Russian troops in Ukraine could act with such brutality, but Politkovskaya had documented the same in Chechnya, years earlier. A journalist of immense courage and conscience – both intimidating and inspiring – she told that story like no other. She was murdered in Moscow in 2006.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Between Two Fires
Joshua Yaffa, 2020
A thought-provoking insight into the complexities of life in an authoritarian system. Putin's Russia is a twisted world that warps minds and morals. These evocative portraits capture the nuance as Yaffa explores how far his characters are willing to compromise in order to succeed, or even survive.
Available on The Week Bookshop
Putin's People: How the KGB Took Back Russia and Then Took on the West
Catherine Belton, 2020
The clue to this book's importance is in its subtitle. Putin and his clan went to war with the West long before we woke up to the danger, as Belton explains so eloquently. A must- read for any Russia watcher, which should be all of us.
Available on The Week Bookshop
The Language of War
Oleksandr Mykhed, 2024
If you're seeking to understand today's Russia, it's important to understand what it has done to Ukraine. This visceral work by a Ukrainian writer captures the fury and hatred created by Russia's ruinous war – by the things you can "never forget. Or forgive," as Mykhed puts it.
Available on The Week Bookshop
One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich
Alexander Solzhenitsyn, 1962
Mykhed (above) doesn't want us to read Russian literature any more, deeming it part of a "repressive imperial machine". I get that. But Solzhenitsyn's prison-camp novel, one of the first I tackled in Russian, is a reminder that the repression inside Russia itself, the hunt for enemies within, has dark precedents.
Available on The Week Bookshop
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
The 6 analog and digital tools that will make planning your next vacation a breeze
The Week Recommends These digital and paper products make trip organizing a breeze
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
The Other Place: an 'excruciatingly funny' and 'shockingly frank' take on Antigone
The Week Recommends Alexander Zeldin's retelling of the ancient Greek tragedy is 'sucker-punch theatre'
By The Week UK Published
-
Autumn means time to turn into a country mouse. These 6 low-key destinations are the right kind of escape.
The Week Recommends Fall feels more special away from the big city
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
The Fear of 13: Adrien Brody is 'mesmerising' in death row drama
The Week Recommends Lindsey Ferrentino's play tackles the real life story of an innocent man who spent two decades behind bars
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Mr Loverman: 'wonderfully complex' show starring Lennie James
The Week Recommends 'Wonderfully complex' show tells the story of a gay septuagenarian as he contemplates leaving his wife for his lifelong best friend
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Jeff VanderMeer's 6 favorite books that delve into the unknown
Feature The best-selling author recommends works by Tana French, John le Carré, and more
By The Week US Last updated
-
6 striking homes in New Orleans
Feature A home in Audubon
By The Week Staff Published
-
Go where few have gone before, the icy wilds of Greenland
The Week Recommends The world's biggest island has been flying under the radar, until recently
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published