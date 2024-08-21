What will Joe Biden's legacy be?

History is likely to be kind to outgoing president, but his time in office could still be defined by what happens in November election

Joe Biden addresses the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, 19 August 2024
Joe Biden addresses the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, where he received a four-minute standing ovation
(Image credit: Alex Wong / Getty Images)
By
published

It is remarkable how quickly things can change in politics. A month ago Joe Biden, trailing Donald Trump in the polls following a disastrous first TV election debate, bowed out of the presidential race after a coordinated effort by some of his closest political allies.

On Monday night he took the stage at the Democratic National Convention to rapturous applause and a four-minute standing ovation to deliver a "vintage performance that was a reminder of how he earned the White House in the first place", said The Times.

