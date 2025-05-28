Trump pauses all new foreign student visas

The State Department has stopped scheduling interviews with those seeking student visas in preparation for scrutiny of applicants' social media

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Donald Trump
The order was issued by Secretary of State Marco Rubio
(Image credit: Ken Cedeno / UPI / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

The Trump administration Tuesday ordered all embassies and consulates abroad to stop scheduling international student visa interviews in preparation for expanded vetting of social media accounts, according to a cable signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and obtained by several news organizations.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸