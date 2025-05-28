Trump pauses all new foreign student visas
The State Department has stopped scheduling interviews with those seeking student visas in preparation for scrutiny of applicants' social media
What happened
The Trump administration Tuesday ordered all embassies and consulates abroad to stop scheduling international student visa interviews in preparation for expanded vetting of social media accounts, according to a cable signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and obtained by several news organizations.
Who said what
Rubio's directive arrived as President Donald Trump continues "trying to coerce Harvard University and other institutions to restrict what can be said on campuses, with a particular focus on anti-Israel speech," The New York Times said. The administration has revoked hundreds of visas and warned that "student visa and green card holders are subject to deportation over their support for Palestinians and criticism of Israel's conduct in the war in Gaza," Reuters said. Rubio has characterized that criticism as "a threat to U.S. foreign policy," while critics have "called the effort an attack on free speech rights under the First Amendment."
Previous First Amendment case law "makes what the State Department has been doing legally questionable for students inside the country," Stuart Anderson, the executive director of the National Foundation for American Policy think tank, told The Washington Post. Barring students "before they get to the U.S." would "cut off legal avenues that people would have once they’re in the U.S."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Extended social media vetting "could severely slow down student visa processing," hurting the "many universities who rely heavily on foreign students" for their budgets and to fill research positions, Politico said. "Some colleges shifted to enrolling more international students, who often pay full tuition," to "make up for cuts in federal research funding," The Associated Press said. The roughly 1.3 million foreign students in the U.S. also bring "billions of dollars" to the economy and bolster the U.S. "science and technology sectors," the Post said.
What next?
The interview halt is "intended to be temporary," the AP said, but an "extended pause in scheduling student visas could lead to delays" that disrupt summer and fall term enrollment for foreign "college, boarding-school or exchange students."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
'The benefits of such a program go beyond just the data'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
May 28 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include the Big Beautiful Bill's impact on Medicare and Medicaid, Donald Trump and JD Vance plotting in the Oval Office, Russia's expansionist plans, and Trump's phone call with Vladimir Putin.
-
Labubu: the 'creepy' dolls sparking brawls in the shops
In the Spotlight Craze for the pint-sized soft toys has reached fever pitch among devotees
-
Law: The battle over birthright citizenship
Feature Trump shifts his focus to nationwide injunctions after federal judges block his attempt to end birthright citizenship
-
The threat to the NIH
Feature The Trump administration plans drastic cuts to medical research. What are the ramifications?
-
Courts try to check administration on deportations
Feature The Supreme Court will allow the Trump administration to end protected status for Venezuelans, but blocks deportations under the Alien Enemies Act
-
House GOP pushes ahead on deficit-boosting tax bill
Feature Republicans push a bill that will lock in Trump's tax cuts, cut Medicaid and add trillions to the national debt
-
'Gen Z has been priced out of a future, so we invest in the present'
instant opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Trump pardons Virginia sheriff convicted of bribery
speed read Former sheriff Scott Jenkins was sentenced to 10 years in prison on federal bribery and fraud charges
-
Germany lifts Kyiv missile limits as Trump, Putin spar
speed read Russia's biggest drone and missile attacks of the war prompted Trump to post that Putin 'has gone absolutely CRAZY!'
-
Donald Trump's foreign policy flip in the Middle East
Talking Point Surprise lifting of sanctions on Syria shows Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar are now effectively 'dictating US foreign policy'