Starlink: what Elon Musk's satellite soft power means for the world

The rapid expansion of his internet provider has given Musk huge leverage in some of the world's most vulnerable regions

A long-exposure photograph showing the trail of a group of SpaceX&#039;s Starlink satellites passing over Uruguay
Elon Musk's SpaceX can produce four Starlink satellites a day and its reusable Falcon 9 rocket can carry at least 25 of them on each flight
(Image credit: Mariana Suarez / AFP / Getty Images)
By
published

The 7,000 or so satellites orbiting Earth as part of Elon Musk's Starlink network make up nearly two-thirds of the entire network of active satellites. And with thousands more planned for launch in the coming years, the rapid expansion of Musk's space internet service shows no sign of slowing down.

It has already spread widely across the globe, reaching remote areas that fibre broadband cannot, and has afforded Musk "unprecedented geopolitical leverage for a private citizen", said The Atlantic.

