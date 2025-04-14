DOGE: Have we passed 'peak Musk'?

After a failed $25 million election gamble and Tesla's largest sales drop, the tech mogul's role in Washington may be coming to an end

Elon Musk
It's getting harder to deny that the 'Musk experiment looks like a political failure'
(Image credit: Getty Images)
"Money can buy a lot of things," said Allison Morrow in CNN.com. The $288 million Elon Musk spent to help elect President Trump and other GOP candidates, for instance, secured him a job heading the previously nonexistent Department of Government Efficiency, with apparent authority to fire 280,000 federal workers and shutter entire agencies. But money can't buy all things, as shown by the "parade of humiliations" Musk suffered in the space of 24 hours last week. First, Wisconsin voters rejected the conservative judge whom Musk spent $25 million trying to install on the state Supreme Court. Hours later, Tesla reported a 13 percent sales slump, its largest drop ever. Soon after, anonymous White House insiders told Politico that Musk had "overstayed his welcome in Washington," and President Trump told his inner circle that Musk would soon be "stepping back" from DOGE. Musk dismissed that report as "fake news," said Aaron Blake in The Washington Post, and the White House issued a "non-denial denial," saying Musk was always scheduled to step aside "once his incredible work at DOGE is complete." But with Republican lawmakers privately grumbling that they're paying the price for the Tesla CEO's high profile and personal unpopularity—voters dislike him by 60-38 percent—it's getting harder to deny that the "Musk experiment looks like a political failure."

Musk may be a liability, said Jonathan Swan in The New York Times, but White House sources say Trump "has no intention of cutting ties." For a president who "avoids blame at any cost," the deeply unpopular Musk is a useful "heat shield" who can absorb voter anger over Trump's anti-government rampage. Add Musk's unlimited resources, his promise to fund primary challenges against disloyal Republicans, and his ownership of X—"the most important media channel in GOP politics"—and there is "far more upside than downside" for Trump in keeping Musk close and engaged. "I suspect we haven't seen peak Musk just yet," said Richard Waters in the Financial Times. Trump still needs Musk's money, and with Tesla in trouble, Musk needs "his influence in the Oval Office" more than ever.

