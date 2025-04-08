Offseason elections spell danger for the GOP
Democrats flip Wisconsin's Supreme Court Seat despite Musk's influence
What happened
In a sign of brewing backlash against Republicans, a conservative backed by the wealth of Elon Musk suffered a resounding defeat in the race for a Wisconsin Supreme Court seat, while the Republican margin of victory shrank dramatically in congressional races in two deep-red Florida districts. In Wisconsin, Susan Crawford defeated fellow judge Brad Schimel by 10 percentage points, allowing the state's high court to retain its 4-3 liberal majority. Donors poured over $100 million into the race—with Musk coughing up $25 million of that—making it the most expensive judicial contest in history. The world's richest man hurled himself into campaigning for Schimel, wearing a Wisconsin cheesehead hat at a rally and saying "the entire destiny of humanity" turned on the outcome of the race. To juice turnout, he awarded two lucky voters $1 million each and offered $50 to anyone who posted a photo of a Wisconsin resident at a polling place. Democrats sued, saying Musk was buying votes, but Wisconsin's high court refused to hear the case. Still, Crawford prevailed. "Justice does not have a price," she said. "Our courts are not for sale."
In Florida, Republicans easily won the House seats vacated by national security adviser Mike Waltz and former Rep. Matt Gaetz. Yet while those districts swung last year for President Trump by 37 points and 30 points, respectively, Republicans Jimmy Patronis and Randy Fine managed only half those margins. Trump wrote on Truth Social that his endorsement of the two "PROVED FAR GREATER THAN THE DEMOCRATS FORCES OF EVIL."
What the columnists said
Musk's passionate support for Schimel apparently backfired, said Reid J. Epstein in The New York Times. Thanks largely to "his slashing of the federal government" through DOGE, Musk is seen unfavorably by most voters nationwide including 53 percent in Wisconsin, and the Crawford team benefited from making the campaign into "a kind of referendum" on him. The Trump administration is now saying Musk will step down as DOGE head, said Rachael Bade in Politico. The "Washington hatchet man" has become "a political liability."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The Democrats are celebrating, but the truth is, the Republicans could have fared "much worse," said Jim Geraghty in National Review. Before this week, Republicans had only a 218-213 House majority, which made Trump nervous enough to pull New York Rep. Elise Stefanik's nomination for U.N. ambassador so as not to risk losing her seat. But now the GOP has 220, thanks to Fine and Patronis, who won even though they were vastly outspent. Democrats are "probably not winning in these districts for a long, long time."
Yet the midterms aren't too far away, said Karen Tumulty in The Washington Post, and this week's results suggest that GOP turn-out suffers "when Trump is not on the ballot." What's more, the Wisconsin Supreme Court's liberal majority could soon help re-draw the state's "heavily gerrymandered" electoral map, putting two more Republican House seats at risk. The Musk-led defeat is "a flashing warning sign for Republicans in 2026."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Colum McCann's 6 favorite books that take place at sea
Feature The National Book Award-winning author recommends works by Ernest Hemingway, Herman Melville, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Jewish communities are wary of Donald Trump’s push to punish antisemitism
IN THE SPOTLIGHT While the White House expands its effort to criminalize actions it deems harmful to Jewish Americans, not everyone in those same communities are on board with the president's purported assistance.
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Book Review: 'Yoko: A Biography' and 'Ghosts of Iron Mountain: The Hoax of the Century, Its Enduring Impact, and What It Reveals About America Today'
Feature The woman who shaped the Beatles and how the hoax of 'Report From Iron Mountain' fueled conspiracy theories
By The Week US Published
-
Jewish communities are wary of Trump's push to punish antisemitism
IN THE SPOTLIGHT While the White House expands its effort to criminalize actions it deems harmful to Jewish Americans, not everyone in those same communities are on board with the president's purported assistance.
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'Newsom has effectively assumed the presidency'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Trump, China up trade war risks with tariff threats
Speed Read China said it would 'fight to the end' after President Donald Trump threatened an additional 50% tariff on Chinese imports
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Supreme Court gives Trump 2 deportation wins
Speed Read The court ruled that the Trump administration could continue to deport Venezuelan migrants
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Greenland: Sending in the advance guard
Feature The Vice President's 3-day trip to Greenland was cut short after facing backlash from local officials and residents
By The Week US Published
-
Free speech: The case of Rumeysa Ozturk
Feature The Turkish student was confronted by masked federal agents and transported in an unmarked vehicle
By The Week US Published
-
Trump calls tariffs 'medicine' as stocks plunge
Speed Read 'Sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something,' the president said of his imposed 10% tariffs on imported goods
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Trump axes NSA head, NSC staff after Loomer advice
Speed Read On the recommendation of Laura Loomer, Trump fired the head of the National Security Agency and several National Security Council officials
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published