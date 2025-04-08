Offseason elections spell danger for the GOP

Democrats flip Wisconsin's Supreme Court Seat despite Musk's influence

Susan Crawford
Susan Crawford defeated Elon Musk-supported Brad Schimel for the Wisconsin Supreme Court seat
(Image credit: Scott Olson / Getty Images)
Jump to category:
By
published

What happened

In a sign of brewing backlash against Republicans, a conservative backed by the wealth of Elon Musk suffered a resounding defeat in the race for a Wisconsin Supreme Court seat, while the Republican margin of victory shrank dramatically in congressional races in two deep-red Florida districts. In Wisconsin, Susan Crawford defeated fellow judge Brad Schimel by 10 percentage points, allowing the state's high court to retain its 4-3 liberal majority. Donors poured over $100 million into the race—with Musk coughing up $25 million of that—making it the most expensive judicial contest in history. The world's richest man hurled himself into campaigning for Schimel, wearing a Wisconsin cheesehead hat at a rally and saying "the entire destiny of humanity" turned on the outcome of the race. To juice turnout, he awarded two lucky voters $1 million each and offered $50 to anyone who posted a photo of a Wisconsin resident at a polling place. Democrats sued, saying Musk was buying votes, but Wisconsin's high court refused to hear the case. Still, Crawford prevailed. "Justice does not have a price," she said. "Our courts are not for sale."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸