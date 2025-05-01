US, Ukraine sign joint minerals deal
The Trump administration signed a deal with Ukraine giving the US access to its mineral wealth
What happened
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko Wednesday signed a deal to share Ukraine's mineral wealth through a new joint partnership, the United States-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund. The agreement "signals clearly to Russia that the Trump administration is committed to a peace process centered on a free, sovereign and prosperous Ukraine over the long term," Bessent said in a statement.
Who said what
The minerals deal, sealed after "months of fraught negotiations," was intended to give President Donald Trump a "personal stake" in Ukraine's fate "while addressing his concerns that the United States has provided Kyiv with a blank check to try to withstand Russia's invasion," The New York Times said. Unlike earlier drafts, which "critics called a brazen extortion of Ukraine," the final deal stipulates that only future U.S. military aid can be counted toward America's 50% contribution to the fund. The partnership will finance investments to extract Ukraine's oil, gas, titanium, uranium and rare earth minerals, and the revenue will be split 50/50.
What next?
The agreement, which still needs ratification by Ukraine's parliament, looks like a "win-win," Heidi Crebo-Rediker of the Council on Foreign Relations told The Wall Street Journal. "The U.S. will have a vested interest in the geology that the Ukrainians will be fighting for." But "Trump cannot force private U.S. firms to make expensive and potentially unprofitable investments" in Ukrainian mineral projects, The Washington Post said, especially during a war.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Trump blames Biden for tariffs-linked contraction
speed read The US economy shrank 0.3% in the first three months of 2025, the Commerce Department reported
-
'The measles virus in Texas keeps spreading like, well, measles'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Today's political cartoons - May 1 2025
Cartoons Thursday's cartoons - Trump blames Biden, the dangers of A.I., and more
-
Ukraine-US minerals deal: is Trump turning away from Putin?
Today's Big Question US shows 'exasperation' with Russia and signs agreement with Ukraine in what could be a significant shift in the search for peace
-
Israel launches air strike on Beirut suburbs
Speed Read The attack targeting Hezbollah was Israel's third on the Lebanese capital since November's ceasefire
-
Dozens dead in Kashmir as terrorists target tourists
Speed Read Visitors were taking pictures and riding ponies in a popular mountain town when assailants open fired, killing at least 26
-
Israel blames 'failures' for killing of medics
speed read 14 Gaza medics and 1 U.N. employee were killed by IDF special forces
-
China accuses NSA of Winter Games cyberattacks
speed read China alleges that the U.S. National Security Agency launched cyberattacks during the Asian Winter Games in February
-
Russian strike kills dozens in Ukraine
Speed Read The Sumy ballistic missile strike was Russia's deadliest attack on civilians this year
-
South Korea court removes impeached president
Speed Read The Constitutional Court upheld the impeachment of Yoon Suk Yeol after his declaration of martial law in December
-
Myanmar quake deaths rise as survivor search intensifies
speed read The magnitude-7.7 earthquake in central Myanmar has killed a documented 2,000 people so far, and left scores more trapped beneath rubble