US, Ukraine sign joint minerals deal

The Trump administration signed a deal with Ukraine giving the US access to its mineral wealth

Presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy huddle at the Vatican during Pope Francis&#039; funeral
Presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy huddle at the Vatican during Pope Francis' funeral
(Image credit: Office of the President of Ukraine via Getty Images)
By
By
published

What happened

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko Wednesday signed a deal to share Ukraine's mineral wealth through a new joint partnership, the United States-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund. The agreement "signals clearly to Russia that the Trump administration is committed to a peace process centered on a free, sovereign and prosperous Ukraine over the long term," Bessent said in a statement.

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

