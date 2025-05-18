To ban or not to ban AfD? German democracy at a crossroads

Germany's domestic intelligence agency has officially designated the country's main opposition party a right-wing extremist group

A sign showing &quot;AfD&quot; in a &quot;no&quot; symbol at a protest in Berlin in favour of banning the far-right Alternative for Germany party
Merz has had a rocky start as chancellor: now he faces a daily battle against the 'politically toxic' AfD.
(Image credit: Maryam Majd / Getty Images)
By
published

The news "hit Berlin like a bombshell", said Friederike Haupt in Frankfurter Allgemeine. After a year-long investigation, Germany's domestic intelligence agency has officially designated the Alternative for Germany (AfD) a right-wing extremist organisation, paving the way for the government to ban the second-largest party in the Bundestag.

The AfD's open pitting of "real Germans" vs. "passport Germans", said the agency in a leaked 1,108-page dossier, violates the constitution by making "ethnic ancestry the definition of nationality". It also detected a "solidified xenophobic attitude" among AfD leaders, such as its co-chair Alice Weidel, who has railed against migrants "from [alien] cultures prone to violence... in Africa and the Middle East".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸