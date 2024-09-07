Can Germany's far-right win across the country?

A startling AfD triumph in eastern Germany's regional elections lays bare the fragility of the country's mismatched coalition goverment

AfD supporters hold a placard that reads &#039;Germany First!&#039; at a campaign rally in Erfurt
(Image credit: Sean Gallup / Getty Images)
A far-right party has won a regional election in Germany for the first time since the Second World War. The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party took 32.8% of the vote in the poll in the eastern state of Thuringia on Sunday, giving it a clear win over the conservative CDU, which came second with 23.6%. In neighbouring Saxony, the CDU defeated the AfD by just 31.9% to 30.6%.

Björn Höcke, the AfD leader in Thuringia, who was fined in July for using a Nazi slogan, hailed the victory as "historic" and warned rival parties against excluding it from any coalition deals in the regional parliament. Chancellor Olaf Scholz, whose SPD party was trounced in both states, urged other parties to govern without the AfD, which he accused of "ruining our country's reputation".

