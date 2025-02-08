Germany breaks its far-right taboo

An 80-year firewall has been shattered as the centre-right offers to team up with the far-right AfD to pass tougher immigration laws

Protestors gather outside the Reichstag in Berlin during a demonstration against the growing collaboration between the Christian Democratic Union and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party
Protestors outside the Reichstag in Berlin during a demonstration against the growing collaboration between the Christian Democratic Union and Alternative for Germany
(Image credit: Noemie De Bellaigue / Middle East Images / AFP / Getty Image)
By
published

Since the fall of Nazism, said Samira El Ouassil in Der Spiegel (Hamburg), Germany's main political parties have been united in an iron consensus: "Never again should the world be set on fire by right-wing extremist forces." In practical terms, that has meant rejecting "even the smallest cooperation" with far-right parties in the Bundestag.

But last week that 80-year "firewall" was shattered with "astonishing momentum" by Friedrich Merz, leader of the conservative CDU, when he teamed up with Alice Weidel of the far-right AfD to pass a motion for stricter immigration laws. The motion was ultimately rejected 48 hours later by 350 to 338, but the breaking of a national taboo by a man widely seen as the chancellor-in-waiting sparked a wave of outrage, prompting rare interventions from the Protestant and Catholic Churches, and from Merz's predecessor as CDU leader, Angela Merkel, while 160,000 marched in Berlin in protest.

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

