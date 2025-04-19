Merz's coalition deal: a 'betrayal' of Germany?

With liberalism, freedom and democracy under threat globally, it's a time for 'giants' – but this is a 'coalition of the timid'

CDU chair Friedrich Merz (left) and Lars Klingbeil, head of the SPD, pictured at a press conference following successful coalition talks between the two parties
(Image credit: Florian Gaertner / Photothek / Getty Images)
By
published

So much for Germany's "radical" new direction, said Ralf Neukirch in Der Spiegel (Hamburg). When the incoming chancellor, Friedrich Merz, won the election in February, he promised to be bold and brave: to tighten our borders, unshackle our low-growth economy, bolster our defences, and wean us off our dependence on the United States. Last week, on the same day that the far-right AfD topped a national poll for the first time, the CDU leader unveiled his coalition deal with the SPD – and it was full of the same tired old policies: no military conscription; no social and tax reform; no major migration measures.

The centre-left SPD got something for pensioners, while Merz's centre-right CDU/CSU alliance walked away with gifts to farmers and entrepreneurs. "A perfectly normal coalition agreement, in other words. Only these aren't normal times." With war raging in Europe, the far-right on the rise and the US intent on destroying the global economic order, we need our leaders to be courageous. Instead, we have a "coalition of the timid".



