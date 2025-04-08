Is this the end of globalisation?

American-led post-war order is 'finally starting to crumble' but that could bring about 'a more inclusive world'

Keir Starmer
Keir Starmer: 'Old assumptions can no longer be taken for granted. The world as we knew it has gone'
(Image credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth / WPA Pool / Getty Images)
By
published

"Globalisation is a force of nature, not a policy," said Tony Blair six years ago. "It is a fact."

Now, with Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs upending the near century-long process of integrating the global economy, the current prime minister has declared that era effectively over.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸