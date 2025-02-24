Germany's conservatives win power amid far-right gains

The party led by Friedrich Merz won the country's national election; the primary voter issues were the economy and immigration

German opposition leader Friedrich Merz
German opposition leader Friedrich Merz said his priority was to 'strengthen Europe as quickly as possible, so that we achieve independence from the US'
(Image credit: Ina Fassbender / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Germany's center-right Christian Democrats/Christian Social Union bloc won a 28.5% plurality in Sunday's national election, making CDU leader Friedrich Merz the presumptive next chancellor. The election was held seven months early due to the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-party coalition in November. Scholz's Social Democrats earned just 16.4% of the vote, while the hard-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party jumped to second place with 20.8%, nearly double its previous high.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸