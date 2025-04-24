'It is a test of Africa's will to lead, not follow'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Amid US-China trade war, Africa must pivot to the Middle East'
Ure Utah at Newsweek
Globalization "isn't dying — it's just moving to the Middle East," says Ure Utah. To "fully capitalize on Africa's geopolitical edge and vast untapped resources," it "must become more attractive to Gulf investors whose enthusiasm has waned." Africa "urgently needs a new financial operating system — one that signals seriousness, stability, and scalability to the Gulf's increasingly strategic investment class." If Africa "creates the right investment landscape to attract the Gulf's capital, we could finally break our cycle of stagnation."
'The cost of defunding Harvard'
Atul Gawande at The New Yorker
The White House's "assault on American academic health and science has targeted not only Harvard but also at least nine other institutions," says Atul Gawande. For the "sake of political control, the administration is jeopardizing an enterprise that added decades to life expectancy in the United States and made America the world leader in technology and innovation." Flaws "across this infrastructure deserve attention." But "taking a chainsaw to it will only produce more waste, less output, and poorer results."
'In Canada, genocide is on the ballot'
Andrew Mitrovica at Al Jazeera
The Canadian Liberal Party's "fortunes have made a stunning volte-face," says Andrew Mitrovica. But they "should remember that other old chestnut that, beyond taxes, there are no guarantees in life or politics." For "many concerned Canadians, the state-sponsored genocide devouring Palestine and Palestinians with such ruthless and inhumane efficiency is the defining issue of these awful times." The prime minister "ought to know that Arab and Muslim Canadians will play a decisive role in the election outcome."
'This genetics firm didn't resurrect the extinct dire wolf, but did achieve a breakthrough in hype'
Michael Hiltzik at the Los Angeles Times
Colossal Biosciences has "promoted its claim to have resurrected the dire wolf with unsparing razzmatazz," says Michael Hiltzik. Its "publicity campaign and website presenting the dire wolf project as the achieved resurrection of a long-extinct species could not help but shoulder any nuanced assessment of its science off the front page." How a "restored species could fit into an ecosystem or habitat that has little or nothing in common with the world it once inhabited is an open question."
