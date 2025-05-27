Germany lifts Kyiv missile limits as Trump, Putin spar

Russia's biggest drone and missile attacks of the war prompted Trump to post that Putin 'has gone absolutely CRAZY!'

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has lifted range restrictions on weapons sent to Ukraine
(Image credit: Sean Gallup / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Monday that his government, France, Britain and the U.S. had lifted "any range restrictions for weapons that have been delivered to Ukraine," allowing Kyiv to "defend itself by, for example, attacking military positions in Russia." His comments followed Russia's biggest drone and missile attacks of the war, which prompted President Donald Trump to claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin "has gone absolutely CRAZY!" Russia suggested Trump's criticism stemmed from "emotional overload."

