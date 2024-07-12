'Mother of all weddings': Ambanis to marry in world's most expensive ceremony

Indian tycoon's son will tie the knot following months of extravagant festivities including performances by Rihanna and Justin Bieber

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant
The future Mr and Mrs Ambani, both 29, will marry in an opulent wedding
By
published
inwhy everyone's talking about

Following nearly seven months of extravagant celebrations, Indian power couple Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to marry in a ceremony thought to be the world's most expensive. 

India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, is thought to be splashing out "upwards of $600 million [£463 million]" on the union between his son and pharmaceutical heiress Merchant, said The Guardian. The "eye-watering sum" only accounts for "0.5% of the Ambani fortune". 

Rebekah Evans, The Week UK

