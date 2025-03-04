The 'vulgar' question causing outrage in India

Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia under police investigation for "dirty" comment on YouTube show

Photo collage of a man speaking into a microphone, and an assortment of illustrations and photos expressing public outrage in the background
Open to question: should you 'lock up people for offending your moral sentiments'?
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

An Indian podcaster is under police investigation and has received death threats after asking a "perverted" question on the YouTube talent show "India's Got Latent".

Ranveer Allahbadia, whose own YouTube channel BeerBiceps has eight million followers, is no stranger to publicity but "the amount of attention" his comments have received "is mind-boggling", said the BBC.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

