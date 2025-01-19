A family tour of Rajasthan by train

The 'cacophonous, kaleidoscopic' cities of India are fascinating to explore

The Hawa Mahal (Palace of Winds), Jaipur
The Hawa Mahal in Jaipur is a stunning palace
I had reservations about taking my two children, aged eight and nine, on a rail tour of Rajasthan. Their most adventurous holiday until then had been a fortnight on a Greek beach. But as it turned out, I needn't have worried, said Kate Maxwell in the Financial Times.

They found India's "cacophonous, kaleidoscopic" cities and pristine wilds "magical"; and I had no use for the Imodium I had packed in case of stomach upsets. In fact, the only real health hazard we faced was a rampaging bull that interrupted our rickshaw tour of Delhi, soon after our arrival. I was glad that we'd elected to travel on ordinary trains, which allowed for lots of conversations with local people, and we enjoyed further social encounters during the "bespoke" activities organised by our tour operator, Original Travel, including a game of cricket at a school near Jaipur.

