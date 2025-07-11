Iran still has enriched uranium, Israeli official says

It remains unclear how long it would take Iran to rebuild its nuclear program following US and Israeli attacks

A worker walks inside of an uranium conversion facility just outside the city of Isfahan, Iran
What happened

Israel believes some of Iran's enriched uranium survived last month's U.S. and Israeli airstrikes, and "may be accessible to Iranian nuclear engineers," according to The New York Times, citing an unnamed senior Israeli official. But the uranium is likely buried deep under rubble, the official said in a briefing for reporters late Wednesday.

