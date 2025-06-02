'The pattern is similar across America'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Is this the beginning of the end of America's national parks?'
Ted Kerasote at The New York Times
America's "national parks have been a golden goose," but the "outlook for the national parks next year is especially grim," says Ted Kerasote. Donald Trump has "proposed hacking the Park Service's operating budget by roughly 30%, which would be catastrophic." We "would be witnessing the dismantling of a century-old system that has protected majestic scenery and places of ecological or historical importance from development." It has been a "model of stewardship of landscapes that belong to all Americans."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'The anti anti-feminist election'
Arash Azizi at The Atlantic
Opposition to "women's rights has helped fuel authoritarian movements in Russia, Hungary, Brazil, and the United States," says Arash Azizi. That the "same is true in South Korea" is "perhaps less well-known." South Korea's "role of anti-feminists is particularly stark, helping to put women's issues at the very center of the country's fraught contest." For "longer than it has had a democracy, South Korea has had a women's rights movement pressing to improve these conditions."
'Corporations won't save LGBTQ+ people. Take their money for Pride anyway.'
Missy Spears at USA Today
Corporations are "not our friends," says Missy Spears. They "exist to sell us things. They exist to advertise their brand. They exist to maximize their profits." Every "dollar counts more than ever if we want to keep LGBTQ+ people informed, healthy and alive." It "would financially decimate" the LGBTQ+ community if they were "expected to take the already small amount of resources that we have and use them to replace hundreds of millions of dollars in lost sponsorships."
'Assad and Iran are out of Syria. The U.S. should be too.'
Alex Madajian at The American Conservative
The "longer we keep American personnel in a rapidly changing part of the world where no vital U.S. interest is at stake, the more difficult it will be to prevent an unnecessary loss of life if the situation falls apart," says Alex Madajian. Whether Syria "prospers into a stable country or slides back into chaos, it is not worth American lives to guide Syria's fate." The U.S. "should focus on regions where core national interests are at stake."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Assailant burns Jewish pedestrians in Boulder
speed read Eight people from the Jewish group were hospitalized after a man threw Molotov cocktails in a 'targeted act of violence'
-
Ukraine hits Russia's bomber fleet in stealth drone attack
speed read The operation, which destroyed dozens of warplanes, is the 'biggest blow of the war against Moscow's long-range bomber fleet'
-
When did computer passwords become a thing?
The Explainer People have been racking their brains for good codes for longer than you might think
-
Judge blocks push to bar Harvard foreign students
speed read Judge Allison Burroughs sided with Harvard against the Trump administration's attempt to block the admittance of international students
-
Trump's trade war whipsawed by court rulings
Speed Read A series of court rulings over Trump's tariffs renders the future of US trade policy uncertain
-
'Russia's position is fragile'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
What's next for Elon Musk?
Today's Big Question The world's richest man has become 'disillusioned' with politics – but returning to his tech empire presents its own challenges
-
Trump's super-charged pardon push raises eyebrows and concerns
IN THE SPOTLIGHT Never shy about using his pardon ability for political leverage, Trump's spate of amnesty announcements suggests the White House is taking things to a new level
-
Elon Musk departs Trump administration
speed read The former DOGE head says he is ending his government work to spend more time on his companies
-
Trump taps ex-personal lawyer for appeals court
speed read The president has nominated Emil Bove, his former criminal defense lawyer, to be a federal judge
-
US trade court nullifies Trump's biggest tariffs
speed read The US Court of International Trade says Trump exceeded his authority in imposing global tariffs