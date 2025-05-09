What does 'conquering' Gaza mean to Israel?

Israel is doubling down on its war in Gaza. Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet has approved a plan to displace much of the Palestinian population while seizing and occupying the territory on a long-term basis. "There will be no in-and-out," Netanyahu said. Israel is "finally going to conquer the Gaza Strip," said Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. The plan is already producing backlash, both from Israelis and international critics, who say the proposal smacks of ethnic cleansing.

The planned offensive and occupation will likely "sharpen everything that makes the Gaza war so controversial," said the BBC . Prolonging and expanding that war "divides Israelis, kills even more Palestinian civilians and horrifies millions around the world." Indeed, anti-government protests broke out in Israel after the plan was announced, said EuroNews . There is "no reason to continue on with this war," said one protester, Miri Wolf. External critics are also sharpening their rhetoric, said The Jerusalem Post . The foreign ministers of Spain, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Norway and Slovenia issued a "rare coordinated statement" saying the Israeli plan "will only exacerbate an already catastrophic situation for the civilian Palestinian population," while endangering hostages still held by Hamas, the group said. Officials from France, China and the United Nations also criticized the plan.

A temporary occupation of Gaza would give Israel a "path to ending the war" while destroying Hamas, said David French at The New York Times . But a permanent occupation "would represent a crime against humanity." It would be illegal under international law, as well as a "recipe for endless war." Similarly, while civilians can be temporarily moved to "preserve their lives," any permanent displacement "becomes forcible population transfer, another term for ethnic cleansing." As Netanyahu forges a path forward, it will be seen "whether Israel's new approach is anything more than bluster."

Israel's campaign has "no legitimacy, no point and no restraints," said the Haaretz editorial board. It is clear that the aim of the operation is not to release the remaining two dozen or so hostages, who "will be freed only through a deal" with Hamas . Instead, a renewed military operation "will pose a clear and present danger to those who are still alive." If the government has deemphasized retrieving the hostages, the "war has also lost whatever last remnants of legitimacy it still had."

An expanded war will plunge Israel "deeper into darkness, militarily and morally," said Gershom Gorenberg at The Atlantic . Occupying much of Gaza is "unlikely to eliminate Hamas," but it will "expose Israel's soldiers to a long war of attrition" against the terror group. And a permanent displacement of Palestinians would be "ethnic cleansing — a moral catastrophe." Right now, there is "every reason to fear that Israel will plunge deeper into the morass."

What next?