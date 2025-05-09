What does 'conquering' Gaza mean to Israel?

And how will the world react?

Photo composite illustration of scenes from the Israeli invasion of the Gaza Strip
An expanded war will plunge Israel 'deeper into darkness, militarily and morally'
Israel is doubling down on its war in Gaza. Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet has approved a plan to displace much of the Palestinian population while seizing and occupying the territory on a long-term basis. "There will be no in-and-out," Netanyahu said. Israel is "finally going to conquer the Gaza Strip," said Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. The plan is already producing backlash, both from Israelis and international critics, who say the proposal smacks of ethnic cleansing.

The planned offensive and occupation will likely "sharpen everything that makes the Gaza war so controversial," said the BBC. Prolonging and expanding that war "divides Israelis, kills even more Palestinian civilians and horrifies millions around the world." Indeed, anti-government protests broke out in Israel after the plan was announced, said EuroNews. There is "no reason to continue on with this war," said one protester, Miri Wolf. External critics are also sharpening their rhetoric, said The Jerusalem Post. The foreign ministers of Spain, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Norway and Slovenia issued a "rare coordinated statement" saying the Israeli plan "will only exacerbate an already catastrophic situation for the civilian Palestinian population," while endangering hostages still held by Hamas, the group said. Officials from France, China and the United Nations also criticized the plan.



