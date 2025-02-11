Hamas pauses Gaza hostage release, upending ceasefire

Hamas postponed the next scheduled hostage release 'until further notice,' accusing Israel of breaking the terms of their ceasefire deal

Hamas parades Israeli hostages before releasing them in ceasefire swap
(Image credit: Moiz Salhi / Middle East Images / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Hamas said Monday it was postponing its next release of Israeli hostages "until further notice," accusing Israel of violating the fragile ceasefire in their Gaza war. Israel said Hamas' move violated the ceasefire and instructed Israeli troops to prepare for "any possible scenario in Gaza."

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

