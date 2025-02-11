Hamas pauses Gaza hostage release, upending ceasefire
Hamas postponed the next scheduled hostage release 'until further notice,' accusing Israel of breaking the terms of their ceasefire deal
What happened
Hamas said Monday it was postponing its next release of Israeli hostages "until further notice," accusing Israel of violating the fragile ceasefire in their Gaza war. Israel said Hamas' move violated the ceasefire and instructed Israeli troops to prepare for "any possible scenario in Gaza."
Who said what
Hamas said it made its announcement five days before Saturday's planned swap of three hostages for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners to "keep the door open" if Israel stopped shelling Gazans while blocking them from returning home and allowed in the agreed-upon humanitarian aid. An Israeli official told Axios that Hamas could also be responding to President Donald Trump's widely rejected proposal to take ownership of Gaza and permanently relocate its Palestinian residents.
Hamas has freed 16 of 33 Israeli hostages scheduled for release under the first phase of the ceasefire, along with five Thai hostages. Trump said Monday evening that while the decision was up to Israel, if all the hostages weren't returned by noon on Saturday, "I would say cancel" the ceasefire and "all hell is going to break out." Asked for clarification, he said, "Hamas will find out what I mean," and he did not rule out U.S. involvement in any retaliation.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
An Israeli Channel 13 poll released Monday found that 67% of Israelis wanted to proceed to the next phase of the ceasefire deal while 19% did not.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Trump DOJ orders end to charges against NYC mayor
Speed Read The Justice Department has dropped charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who was charged with bribery and fraud
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - February 11, 2025
Cartoons Tuesday's cartoons - untied states, ice cold, and more
By The Week US Published
-
ICC under attack: can court continue to function?
Today's Big Question US sanctions 'designed not only to intimidate court officials and staff' but 'also to chill broader cooperation', say rights group
By Elliott Goat, The Week UK Published
-
Baltic States unplug from Russian grid, join EU's
Speed Read Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are disconnecting from the Soviet-era electricity grid to join the EU's network
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Why South Africa's land reform is so controversial
The Explainer Donald Trump has turned his ire on the South African government's land reform policies
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
At least 11 killed in Sweden adult ed school shooting
Speed Read The worst mass shooting in Swedish history took place in Orebro
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'Riviera of the Middle East': what does Trump's Gaza plan mean for the region?
Today's Big Question Suggestion that the US take over and redevelop the war-torn region, and displace its Palestinian residents, has been condemned by Arab allies but welcomed by Israel
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Donald Trump's grab for the Panama Canal
The Explainer The US has a big interest in the canal through which 40% of its container traffic passes
By The Week UK Published
-
Same-sex marriage becomes legal in Thailand
Speed Read The law grants same-sex spouses the same rights as married heterosexual couples
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
After Gaza: what is Israel doing in the West Bank?
Today's Big Question Benjamin Netanyahu launches 'extensive and significant' operation, with deadly strikes on Jenin, arrests and checkpoints across the occupied territory
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Life after being a hostage
Under The Radar Israel expects released captives to have 'severe' physical and emotional challenges
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published