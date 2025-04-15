The UK's best fishing spots
Beautiful British rivers and lakes for anglers of all levels
"Spring is the very best time of year to be an angler", said The Times. As the days get longer and the "willows burst into bud", being by the water is a "delight". And, from river trout to salmon, there is plenty to catch in the UK's picturesque rivers and lakes. Here are some of our favourite places to let loose with rod, line and reel.
Llanidloes, Powys
Just north of this little Welsh town's Long Bridge, the River Severn promises a "very special (and free) half-mile of fishing", said The Guardian. The water here is "blessed with brown trout", grayling and salmon. Be sure to wrap up warm, though: the "shadier" sections can get chilly. After a morning relaxing by the river, head into town to stroll along the pretty high street and stop for lunch at one of the charming delis or organic food shops.
Derwentwater, Cumbria
This "scenic" lake (pictured above) just outside Keswick is home to a "huge population of perch", said The Times. Derwentwater is three miles long and often 60ft deep, so it's a "terrific" idea to hire respected Cumbrian angler Eric Hope as your guide. He "finds fish like no one else can". The lake is right next to Borrowdale, a tranquil nature reserve threaded with hiking trails.
River Dove, Derbyshire
This limestone river flows through the Peak District, snaking its way through many "impressive gorges", said BBC Countryfile. Mentioned in Izaak Walton's 1653 "The Compleat Angler", it's long been a favourite fishing spot. Expect top-quality trout and grayling and, for coarse anglers, there are great catches to be had, from chub to barbel.
Loch Awe, Argyll
The mayfly hatch from late May to mid-July leads to a trout "feeding frenzy" at Loch Awe, which is "unforgettable", said The Guardian. There are plenty of places to stay nearby, but it's hard to beat the Loch Awe Camping Pods, where "you can fish almost from the end of your bed". The cosy wooden pods are in a clearing, right by the water's edge in the tiny village of Dalavich.
River Test, Hampshire
Well known for its "fabulous" fly fishing, this tranquil chalk stream in Hampshire is home to "buttery brown trout" and grayling, said Country Living. "Manicured banks and exceptionally clear waters make this stunning spot a "fly angler's paradise". Be warned, though: fishing on this highly-prized stretch of water can be expensive, especially when the mayfly hatch.
