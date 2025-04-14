The best Dubai chocolate
The viral pistachio and filo chocolate bar has some delicious 'dupes' in UK supermarkets
"The hottest chocolate in town is from Dubai", said The Telegraph. The "doorstep-sized slab", packed with "an oozing mixture" of sticky, green pistachios, tahini and crispy, shredded filo pastry, is the "star of countless TikTok clips".
Sarah Hamouda, a British-Egyptian engineer living in Dubai, came up with the idea for the original bar back in 2021, when she began to crave the flavours of her mother's knafeh (a traditional Middle Eastern dessert made with shredded filo, soft cheese and syrup) during her pregnancy with her second child. The following year, she developed the chocolate with the help of a trained pastry chef and launched the "Can't Get Knefah Of It" bar, under her Fix Dessert Chocolatier brand.
It wasn't until she began sending the bar out to local influencers that the business took off. A Tiktok video of food influencer Maria Vehera tasting the chocolate in her car went viral in December 2023 and has been liked millions of times. Hamouda told The New York Times her company received 30,000 orders within days of the video appearing online.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Chocolate and pistachio is nothing new when it comes to flavour combinations, said the BBC. The "real standout element" with this chocolate is the crispy texture of the filling. And, from the "attractive" orange and green spots on top to the "crunch" sound it makes when you snap off a piece, Hamouda's bar is "made for social media".
Undoubtedly, much of its "appeal" also lies in its "exclusivity". The original Fix Dessert Chocolatier bars can only be ordered in Dubai or Abu Dhabi through the Deliveroo app. It costs around £15 per bar, must be bought during "specific hours" of the day and sells out "within minutes".
Countless imitation bars – both upmarket and budget – have now appeared in UK supermarkets and corner shops. Nicknamed "Dubai chocolate", these bars have become so popular, Waitrose had to implement a two-bars-per-customer limit after it launched Lindt's version in March.
The "craze" has meant tracking down these copycat bars can be quite tricky, said Emine Saner The Guardian. After trawling the local shops, I eventually found a small bar "wrapped in gold foil" at a garage, and felt like "Charlie Bucket winning a golden ticket." The "creamy-meets-crunchy texture" is "new and delightful".
Some brands are charging "a pretty penny" to try the sweet treat, said The Mirror. Rifai's £21 bar is "likely to be the cream of the crop". Beautifully marbled and wrapped in gold foil, it's a "taste sensation".
Also at the pricier end of the spectrum is Dubai Chocolate's £20 "socking great bar" which is handmade in Essex, said The Telegraph. Weighing in at over 500g, it's "decent value" and doesn't stray from the original recipe; it contains just chocolate, pistachios, kataifi and sesame paste.
Look out, too, for Lindt's "cult-favourite", said London's The Standard. Priced at £10 a bar, "melt-in-your-mouth" Swiss chocolate meets a "delectable" filling, crafted with the "finest pistachio paste". Delicious.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.
-
Did China sabotage British Steel?
Today's Big Question Emergency situation at Scunthorpe blast furnaces could be due to 'neglect', but caution needed, says business secretary
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
-
Taiwan's tricky balancing act
The Explainer The island nation, no longer certain of US backing against a hostile China, is quietly looking for other solutions
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
The young converts leading Catholicism's UK comeback
In the Spotlight Gen Z and younger millennials drawn to 'clarity and certainty' in an age of 'perma-conflict'
By The Week UK Published
-
The best hot chocolates for a cosy treat
The Week Recommends Seven places to get really good hot chocolate around the UK
By The Week UK Published
-
A tour of Alain Ducasse’s chocolate factory in Paris
Under the Radar Star chef has spent a decade transforming chocolate – now it’s coffee, ice cream and biscuits
By Jo Davey Published
-
Best luxury advent calendars for Christmas 2019
In Depth Make the countdown to Christmas Day even more exciting this year
By The Week Staff Last updated
-
Best chocolate shops in London and Europe
In Depth If Willy Wonka went on a tour of the world, he would probably start by visiting these master chocolatiers
By The Week Staff Last updated
-
Beyond ski: Old-world luxury at the Gstaad Palace
The Week Recommends Fondue, Swiss chocolate and a 10,000sq-ft spa spell the last word in indulgence
By The Week Staff Last updated
-
Hotel Baur au Lac review: Effortless luxury on the edge of Lake Zurich
The Week Recommends The Baur au Lac was the hotel of choice for Marc Chagall, Richard Wagner and Alfred Nobel – and it's easy to see why
By Arion McNicoll Published
-
Same day gift deliveries: At your service
In Depth There's no excuse not to dine in style this festive season – even the most niche fare can be delivered direct to your door the same day
By The Week Staff Last updated
-
Paul A Young talks chocolate and charity
In Depth The renowned chocolatier has teamed up with celebrities and chefs to create a new book of melt-in-your-mouth recipes, all for a good cause
By The Week Staff Published