The best Dubai chocolate

The viral pistachio and filo chocolate bar has some delicious 'dupes' in UK supermarkets

Dubai chocolate bar, broken in half to show the pistachio and filo filling
'Creamy-meets-crunchy' chocolate – and a look 'made for social media'
(Image credit: Alamy / Yalcin Sonat)
By
published

"The hottest chocolate in town is from Dubai", said The Telegraph. The "doorstep-sized slab", packed with "an oozing mixture" of sticky, green pistachios, tahini and crispy, shredded filo pastry, is the "star of countless TikTok clips".

Sarah Hamouda, a British-Egyptian engineer living in Dubai, came up with the idea for the original bar back in 2021, when she began to crave the flavours of her mother's knafeh (a traditional Middle Eastern dessert made with shredded filo, soft cheese and syrup) during her pregnancy with her second child. The following year, she developed the chocolate with the help of a trained pastry chef and launched the "Can't Get Knefah Of It" bar, under her Fix Dessert Chocolatier brand.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸