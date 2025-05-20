Saint Lucia: a haven for chocoholics

From cacao body wraps to chocolate-making classes, the Caribbean island offers an array of indulgent experiences

Chocolate tour in Saint Lucia.
Cacao is a vital element of Saint Lucia's export and tourism industries
(Image credit: Matt Wild)
My wife and I are reclining on parallel massage tables. We have just been smeared from head to toe in molten dark chocolate, wrapped in fresh banana leaves and left to lie there contemplatively for half an hour in order to feel the full benefit of the Cacao Detox Body Wrap in the spa at the Rabot Hotel from Hotel Chocolat in Saint Lucia.

It's a most unusual, but also rather wonderful moment and is one of the myriad chocolate-infused experiences you can enjoy on this captivating Caribbean island. Ever since the 1700s, cacao has formed an essential part of daily life in Saint Lucia. Many islanders start every day with a cup of cacao tea; this staple morning beverage made from cacao sticks, milk and spices is said to have health-giving properties.

