The secrets of lab-grown chocolate

Chocolate 'in a Petri dish' could save crisis-hit industry

Lab Chocolate
The world's insatiable love of chocolate is facing a challenge as climate change threatens the rainforests where cocoa beans grow, but don't panic yet because scientists may have found a sweet solution.

Lab-grown chocolate is providing a "glimmer of hope" for "chocolate aficionados", said The Mirror, and industry figures believe the products could be both healthier and tastier than conventional chocolate.



