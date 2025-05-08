David Attenborough at 99: a 'radical' voice for climate action

In his new film 'Ocean', TV's best-known naturalist delivers his strongest message yet

David Attenborough delivers a speech as he receives the Chatham House Centenary Lifetime Award in 2021
Attenborough has 'inspired generations of wildlife lovers to care about the world around them'
By
published

David Attenborough is going to be "Britain’s busiest 99-year-old", said The i Paper. As his new film "Ocean" is released in cinemas today – his 99th birthday – the nation's most revered natural-history presenter is "drawing on his long life experience" to make "an emotional plea" to "halt the destruction" of our seas.

In "Ocean", Attenborough takes us "through 100 years of discoveries about Earth's seas", said Sky News. But this film is "very different" to his previous work, according to Toby Nowlan, one of the directors. With "extraordinary" urgency, Attenborough delivers the "biggest message he's ever told": that "if we save the ocean, we save our world".

