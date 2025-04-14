The perfect picnic is a grass patch away with this collection of 8 essential portables

Celebrate warmer weather by dining al fresco

Photo collage of a father and son enjoying a picnic, a picnic basket, and a couple walking in nature with a wicker basket
The cooler, blanket and baskets your outdoor moment needs
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Catherine Garcia, The Week US's avatar
By
published

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

You made a stacked sandwich, picked out the ripest berries for a fruit bowl and whipped up a big batch of lemonade — the last step for readying for your picnic is packing everything up. These eight products, including durable baskets and leak-proof containers, ensure you have all that is required to spread out and enjoy your spread.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Catherine Garcia, The Week US
Catherine Garcia, The Week US

Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸