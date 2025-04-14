The perfect picnic is a grass patch away with this collection of 8 essential portables

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

You made a stacked sandwich, picked out the ripest berries for a fruit bowl and whipped up a big batch of lemonade — the last step for readying for your picnic is packing everything up. These eight products, including durable baskets and leak-proof containers, ensure you have all that is required to spread out and enjoy your spread.

Mark & Graham Promenade picnic tote for 2

Add a monogram to your tote so everyone knows it is yours (Image credit: Mark and Graham)

There is no need to lug a giant picnic basket when it is only a party of two. The "stylish" Mark & Graham Promenade canvas tote is great for a cozy picnic, Good Housekeeping said, with ample space for food, drinks and a blanket. A "sturdy" handwoven wicker bottom helps the tote keep its shape when set down. Plates, glasses and utensils are included, and embroidered monograms can be added. ($59, £45.50, Mark & Graham)

Rurality wicker picnic basket with lid and handle

Have a Little Red Riding Hood moment with this classic picnic basket (Image credit: Rurality)

A traditional wicker basket gives off a "vintage, old-school picnic vibe," Travel and Leisure said, and this charming version comes with a classic red and white gingham liner. It is "sturdy" and roomy enough for all your essentials, plus the top of the basket is a "great table-like surface" when you are ready to dig in. ($36, £28, Amazon)

Scuddles extra large picnic blanket

This colorful blanket is wipeable and waterproof (Image credit: Scuddles)

There is room for everyone on this "substantial and durable" layered blanket, The Strategist said. Its wipeable waterproof plastic bottom and soft acrylic top work for "both grass and sand," and the "unusually sturdy" handle makes it easy to carry the blanket along with your other picnic accoutrements. ($28, £22, Amazon)

Sunflora picnic backpack for 4

A blanket is included in Sunflora's picnic backpack (Image credit: Sunflora)

Melamine plates, silverware, napkins, wine glasses, salt and pepper shakers: This backpack is filled with all the "high-quality picnic essentials" you need, Food and Wine said.

Charcuterie fans will appreciate the cheese knife and cutting board, which occupies hardly any room in the organized main compartment. ($80, £62, Amazon)

Sunnylife beach cabana

Put up a cabana to prevent getting sunburned at your picnic (Image credit: Sunnylife)

Stay cool and protected under this large, gazebo-like canopy. The "jaunty" striped fabric blocks ultraviolet rays, The Guardian said, and thanks to an umbrella-style mechanism, it pops open and sets up easily. The legs have sand feet for added stability. ($110, £85, Sunnylife)

Tirrinia 4-bottle wine tote carrier

Take out the divider, and the Tirrinia cooler can hold 15 cans (Image credit: Tirrinia)

This leakproof cooler fits four standard wine or cider bottles and includes a bottle opener "for when it's time to get the party started," Southern Living said. A removable divider keeps the bottles from clanking together and the thermal foam interior provides enough insulation to ensure chilled beverages for about three hours. ($23, £18, Amazon)

Vitever salad dressing to-go containers

Bring ketchup, peanut butter, ranch and other condiments in these small cups (Image credit: Vitiver)

Bulky condiment bottles are heavy and can spill in the basket, ruining a picnic before it begins. Instead, put dressings, dips and jams in these 1.6-ounce stainless steel cups for a "mess-free" experience, Food and Wine said. There are six in a set, each with a different colored "tight-fitting" lid to prevent "leaking in transit." ($8, £6, Amazon)

Youeon portable wine picnic table

The portable table's legs fold up for easy storage (Image credit: Youeon)

No picnic table? No problem. This portable table with foldable legs means happy hour can happen any time, anywhere. There are four slots for wine glasses and cans and a hole to hold your bottle of vino or bubbly, with room left to place crackers, cheese, meats, fruits and other nibbles. ($24, £18.50, Amazon)