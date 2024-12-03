Bovaer: the new dairy additive prompting boycotts and conspiracy theories

Manufacturer says it wants to reduce methane emissions from cows but social media criticism has grown

Cows
A particularly bilious bovine can happily expel over 300 litres of methane a day
(Image credit: Artur Widak / NurPhoto / Shutterstock)
By
published

A multinational dairy foods company says calls for a boycott over its methane-cutting additive are based on "misinformation".

Thousands of social media posters have threatened to stop buying Arla's goods after the Danish-Swedish firm launched a trial of a new supplement, with some claiming the product is linked to Bill Gates.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸