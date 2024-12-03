Bovaer: the new dairy additive prompting boycotts and conspiracy theories
Manufacturer says it wants to reduce methane emissions from cows but social media criticism has grown
A multinational dairy foods company says calls for a boycott over its methane-cutting additive are based on "misinformation".
Thousands of social media posters have threatened to stop buying Arla's goods after the Danish-Swedish firm launched a trial of a new supplement, with some claiming the product is linked to Bill Gates.
"The fight to reduce cow flatulence just turned nasty," said The Telegraph. But what is actually going on?
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Rigorous tests
In a "seemingly innocuous" announcement, said The Telegraph, Arla said that 30 of its British farmers were teaming up with Morrisons, Aldi and Tesco to test a new feed additive, Bovaer. Research has shown that Bovaer reduces methane emissions from dairy cows by an average of 27%.
The company insists that the product has been "rigorously and extensively tested", and emphasised that it is put into cows' feed, rather than directly into their milk, as some have claimed on social media.
The company hopes the trial can provide "a better understanding" of how the feed additives can "be rolled out across a larger group of farmers", because reducing methane is "a big opportunity when it comes to improving our carbon footprint at farm level".
Although Arla's product is not connected to Bill Gates, the Microsoft founder did inject millions into Rumin8, a company developing similar methane-reducing supplements last year, through his investment firm, Breakthrough Energy Ventures.
Methane struggles
"A particularly bilious bovine can happily expel over 300 litres of methane a day," said The Telegraph. This is important because, aside from carbon dioxide, methane is the "most significant" contributor to climate change, said New Scientist, and is responsible for "about a quarter of overall warming".
It occurs naturally but is also caused by humans, most commonly during fossil fuel production, "due to leaks from wells, coal mines, pipelines and ships" and in landfills.
But the second biggest emitter is via the burping and defecation of livestock. With "around 1.5 billion cows on the planet being raised as livestock", said Vox, the production of meat and dairy is a "climate problem we've struggled to solve".
'Human guinea pigs'
"Questions remain over such additives' long-term effectiveness and impact on animal health and welfare," said The Independent, and The Telegraph added that some are "questioning the wisdom" of Arla "conducting a trial" on "human guinea pigs".
The health and safety of both consumers and animals "is always our number one priority", an Arla spokesperson told The Grocer, adding that Bovaer "has already been extensively and safely used across Europe".
Regulatory bodies, including the European Food Safety Authority and UK Food Standards Agency, have approved its use "based on evidence" that it "does not harm the animals or negatively impact their health", they added.
Paul Tompkins, the National Farmers Union's Dairy Board chairman, said it is "critical" that farmers get a "strong evidence base" to give them "the confidence to use these products". He said he hoped that the trial between Arla, Morrisons, Aldi and Tesco "could help provide this evidence".
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
6 inviting homes in Montana
Feature Featuring a walls of windows in Whitefish and a wraparound porch in Livingston
By The Week Staff Published
-
10 holiday presents sure to bring joy to everyone on your list
The Week Recommends Wrap it up: With this guide, your holiday shopping is done.
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Companies that have rolled back DEI initiatives
The Explainer Walmart is the latest major brand to renege on its DEI policies
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
The sticky issue of honey fraud
In the Spotlight Supermarket shelves are flooded with fake nectars laced with cheap sugar syrups
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
4 tips for hosting an ecofriendly Thanksgiving
The Week Recommends Coming together for the holidays typically produces a ton of waste, but with proper preparation, you can have an environmentally friendly gathering.
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
'The Hum': the real-life noise behind The Listeners
In The Spotlight Can some of us also hear the disturbing sound that plagues characters in the hit TV show – and where is it coming from?
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Orbital by Samantha Harvey: the Booker prize-winner set to go 'stratospheric'
In The Spotlight 'Bold' and 'scintillating' novel follows six astronauts orbiting Earth on the International Space Station over 24 hours
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Chappell Roan is pushing boundaries by setting them
In the Spotlight She's calling out fans and the media for invasive behavior
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
Why is recasting so difficult?
In The Spotlight Switching much-loved characters can cause confusion – and spark a backlash
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Are celebrities ruining children's books?
In The Spotlight Keira Knightley's first novel has been met with frustration by writers
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
'Age of barbarism': are we doing enough to protect young pop stars?
In The Spotlight Some argue that Liam Payne's death should lead to a ban on young pop stars
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published