Dairy milk, once maligned, is making a comeback

Sales of dairy milk were up 2% in 2024

Illustrative collage of vintage milk labels, a milk jug, and a vintage style illustration of a diary worker with a canister of milk.
There was an increase in dairy milk consumption in 2024 for only the second time since the 1970s
Dairy milk has seen a significant drop in consumption during the 21st century, as plant-based alternatives become the norm. But moo milk might be making a return. Though dairy milk has long been ceding market share to almond and oat milk, dairy milk sales and consumption rose in 2024, an unexpected trend in this sector of the food aisle.

Plant-based alternatives remain ubiquitous in grocery stores. So does dairy milk, and statistics are showing that people may be shunning the purported benefits of these alternative milks in favor of dairy. And this trend may continue in 2025.

