The growing thirst for camel milk

Climate change and health-conscious consumers are pushing demand for nutrient-rich product – and the growth of industrialised farming

Photo collage of several camels standing on top of a desert dune in a row. The frontmost camel is nursing a baby camel, and from out of the frame, a man in a white t-shirt with a milking machine in hand approaches.
Camel milk is more expensive than cow's milk but is far richer in nutrients and lower in fat and lactose content
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK
published

"The camel may be the next cow," according to two Oxford University professors. 

Global demand for camel milk as an alternative to cow, sheep and goat milk is "burgeoning", Ariell Ahearn (lecturer in human geography) and Dawn Chatty (professor of anthropology and forced migration) wrote on The Conversation. It's low in fat and lactose while high in nutrients, and so is attracting health-conscious consumers.

