The pressure of South Korea's celebrity culture

Death of actor Kim Sae-ron highlights the 'depressingly familiar' pattern of 'negative press coverage and hate online'

South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron on a red carpet at the 2017 Mnet Asian Music Awards
Kim was one of the brightest young stars in South Korean cinema before a 2022 drink-driving incident sparked a deluge of abuse
By
published

South Korea's entertainment industry "is enjoying massive popularity", with hundreds of millions of fans across the world, said the BBC.

But the death of actor Kim Sae-ron last Sunday in an apparent suicide has again shed a spotlight on the attention celebrities receive.

Abby Wilson
