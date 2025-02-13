Source Code: Bill Gates' journey from 'snotty brat' to world's richest man

New memoir shows how tech billionaire became 'one of the key figures of our digital age'

A young Bill Gates
This is the first of a planned trilogy of memoirs by Bill Gates
(Image credit: © Doug Wilson/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)
By
published

"Bill Gates is the John McEnroe of the tech world," said Steven Poole in The Guardian. "Once a snotty brat whom everyone loved to hate", he is now a "beloved elder statesman" – a dedicated philanthropist who was doing "effective altruism" long before it was fashionable.

In this, the first of a planned trilogy of memoirs, the 69-year-old recounts the first two decades of his life, from his early years in a "pleasant suburb of Seattle" to the founding of Microsoft in 1975 and the agreement, two years later, to form a partnership with Apple Computer's Steve Jobs. The book is no mere "geek's inventory of early achievements". Gates expresses "genuine gratitude for influential mentors", and "strikes a wry mood of self-deprecation throughout". Explaining his decision to attend theatre classes at high school, he admits the "main draw" was the number of girls there. And unlike most "self-made" billionaires, he emphasises the "unearned privilege" of his background, with his lawyer father and teacher mother.

